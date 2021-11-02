TLP never demanded expulsion of French envoy: Mufti Muneeb

KARACHI: Mufti Muneebur Rehman has claimed that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and the closure of the embassy.

"Lies were spoken on television about the talks [with the TLP], that they had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador, the closure of the embassy and to break ties with the European Union. This was a blatant lie," Religious scholar and former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman, who mediated between the federal government and proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, said on Monday.

He also said that implementation of the agreement has been initiated and a positive outcome will be seen in the coming days. “The use of force was an unwise decision and successful talks between the government and the TLP is in fact a victory of religious circles and defeat of liberal mindset,” said Mufti Muneeb, while addressing workers of various Barelvi religious groups, particularly TLP, at the Karachi airport. Mufti Abid Mubarak and other members of the Ulema Committee were also present.

Muneeb said that some liberals sitting in the government had threatened to impose the government’s writ, were ignorant. “During the Lal Masjid episode in 2007, liberals in the government had shown similar ignorance and the entire country suffered from it.” He said that after the federal government contacted him to play his role, he along with Saylani Welfare Trust head Maulana Bashir Farooqi went to Islamabad. “We demanded that a committee of competent and serious-minded government representatives be formed for negotiations and empowered.” Muneeb also said that the federal ministers against whom the negotiation committee expressed reservations, were not included in the talks. “It is not appropriate for those in government to tell lies. We went for talks without any personal or political agenda in the interest of the country.” He said that matters were settled because of sincerity shown in the negotiation.