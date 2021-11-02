34 Daesh fighters join Taliban forces

KABUL: 34 members of Daesh joined the Islamic Emirate on Monday in the eastern province of Nangarhar, a local official said on Monday.

These Daesh fighters were present in the Spinghar and Koot districts. The provincial intelligence director, Dr. Basheer, said that tribal elders mediated between the Islamic Emirate and Daesh affiliates. “34 members of Daesh who were active in the Koot and Momandara areas joined the Islamic Emirate,” he said. “The tribal elders decided that if anyone violates the tribal codes, their houses will be set on fire.” In Afghanistan, Daesh first emerged in late 2014 in Nangarhar.

“I call on those who are in Daesh to come and join the Islamic Emirate and play your role in the construction of the country,” said Rashid, a member of the group that crossed over. “The Islamic Emirate showed us a lot of respect and told us that we should not violate the conditions, and should focus on improving our country.”