DGPR, two DCs among 12 officers transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of 12 officers, including DGPR and two Deputy Commissioners on Monday.

According to the notification, Deputy Commissioner Vehari Mubeen Elahi has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Welfare (S&GAD) vice Khizar Afzaal already transferred and posted as DC Vehari.

Additional Secretary Home Department Asim Javed has been transferred and posted as DC Chiniot vice Syed Masood Nauman already transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Budget) Finance Department.

Taseer Ahmad (awaiting posting) has been posted as Additional Secretary (Judicial) Home Department vice Adnan Mahmood who has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and directed to report the S&GAD for further orders.

Deputy Secretary (Establishment) S&GAD Kamran Khan has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary (Services) S&GAD vice Waheed Asghar Bhatti who too has been made OSD. Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Gujranwala Region Farhan Farooq has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Establishment, while services of Deputy Secretary (Admin) Law Department Saifullah Sajid have been placed at the disposal of Director General ACE for further posting. Ali Adnan Qamar (awaiting posting) has been posted as Additional Secretary Home Department. Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Saman Rai has also been transferred and posted as Executive Director Punjab Council of Arts.