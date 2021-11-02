US SC leans towards blocking Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON: A majority on the US Supreme Court appeared to be leaning on Monday towards blocking a Texas bill that bans abortion after six weeks, the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right five decades ago.
Four of the nine members on the highest court -- Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices -- had voted previously to halt enforcement of the Texas Heartbeat Act, which makes no exception for rape or incest.
Two conservative justices appointed by former president Donald Trump -- Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett -- appeared inclined after two hours of oral arguments to also vote to block the novel Texas law.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Monday advanced plans to build just over 1,300 homes for Palestinians in the occupied West...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country’s air defences amid...
MARIB, Yemen: At least 22 people were killed in a Huthi rebel missile strike on a mosque south of the strategic Yemeni...
SYDNEY: Australia will introduce two permanent residence visas for Hong Kong citizens who have been living in...
CAIRO: Egypt’s chief prosecutor has ordered the detention of three hotel workers pending an investigation into the...
YANGON: Lawyers for Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday cross-examined security forces who detained the Nobel laureate during...