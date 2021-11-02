Ageing Malik reluctant to confirm his retirement plans

ISLAMABAD: Ageing cricketer Shoaib Malik Monday was reluctant to disclose the decision regarding his retirement after the T20 World Cup, saying it was not an appropriate time to share future’s plans.

In a virtual media conference, a day ahead of Pakistan’s fourth match of the mega event against Namibia, Malik was reluctant to unveil his pre-tournament plans where he vowed to call it a day from international cricket after the World Cup.

“It is not a time to talk about retirement as we are fully focusing on World Cup. It would be premature to say anything final on the retirement plans. We are too much busy with the World Cup so at the moment we have no time to think about these things.”

Malik earlier announced to retire from T20 international with World Cup T20 trophy in hands. “I have not made any decision yet. I am fully focused on my game and am not concentrating on anything else,” he said.

The veteran cricketer, who started international cricket 20 years back, promised to land at the wicket with the same vein today (Tuesday) against Namibia that was evident from three previous outings.

“Every team in the competition matters a lot for us. We respect all the teams and believe that we have to play our best cricket every time we land at the crease. All the teams in the competition on the given day could pose a tough challenge to any team. So we have to play our best cricket in every game. On Tuesday, we are to play against Namibia. Hopefully, you would see Pakistan playing the same attacking cricket that was on display during the last three matches.”

Malik termed Babar Azam as a mature captain who has learnt all the tricks and trades of captaincy. “With the time Babar has become a mature captain, who has successfully handled his responsibility and becoming mature with each passing day. The way he has handled captaincy in the on-going competition was really impressive. Every player is behind his captain. The team is completely focused and every player wants to put up his best effort to earn glory for the country.”

On the possibility of making any changes in the team against a weaker Namibian side, Shoaib said there was no wisdom in taking any undue risks. “We are not thinking anything different in the match. There is no need to take any undue risk at all. No team in such a competition should be taken lightly. The management wants the best from each player every time they land at the wicket,” he said.

Shoaib Malik added that the whole team is behind Hasan Ali. “He is a quality bowler. Admitted that sometimes you struggle to put up your best but that is part of the game. We are fully behind Hasan and hopefully he will bounce back and put his share in the team’s success in future matches.”

He praised senior players’ contribution and the role they are supposed to play. “Seniors’ contribution always holds greater importance in a team’s success. Seniors are fully backing juniors and their support holds importance in the team’s performance.”