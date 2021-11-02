Training centre gets Rs2.5m funds

KOHAT: MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the Joint Venture Consortium of Tal Block has provided social welfare programme funding of Rs 2.5m to the Technical Vocational Training Centre for Women in Lachi.

A simple ceremony was held at the centre where the two chief guests Roshan Mahsud, Deputy Commissioner, Kohat, and Hussain Khattak , District Officer, Social Welfare Department, Kohat, received the funding provided by the MOL Pakistan. Talking to the participants Roshan Mahsud thanked Ali Murtaza Abbas of MOL Group for initiating this centre back in December 2019. He acknowledged MOL Pakistan’s on-going support to the social welfare programme in Kohat district.

Ali Murtaza Abbas - MOL Group Regional Vice-President for Middle East, Africa and Pakistan, said: “MOL Group is a responsible corporate entity that has always supported sustainable development efforts in Pakistan through our social welfare funding and corporate social responsibility initiatives. In particular, we firmly believe the empowerment of women brings about a positive change to our local communities residing in our areas of operation.

By providing technical vocational training to women, we are helping them develop the means to financially support themselves and their families.

As such, we do our very best to support the local government in their efforts to empower women.” It is pertinent to mention that a total of 100 students are currently enrolled in sewing, beautician and computer programmes at the centre. Each student receives a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000.