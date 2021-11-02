Over 70pc water sources in AJK’s capital contaminated: minister

MUZAFFARABAD: Quoting a recent study by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmad has said more than 70 percent of drinking water sources in Muzaffarabad, mostly the natural springs, were bacteriologically contaminated.

He reiterated that the government will allocate adequate funds for improving water and sanitation sector in a bid to prevent water borne diseases. The minister said that the provision of clean drinking water to the rural and urban communities was a priority of the PTI government and it would leave no stone unturned in this regard.

He added that after the 2005 earthquake, water contamination problem had multiplied for a number of reasons, which eventually warranted special steps by the government to ensure provision of safe and clean drinking water to all citizens without any discrimination.

“Installation of filtration plants at public places is the most effective and inexpensive way to prevent waterborne diseases. That is why we are determined to improve the quality of life by reducing the incidence of death and illness caused by water borne diseases through provision of adequate quantities of safe drinking water,” he maintained.

The minister directed the officials to ensure proper maintenance and upgrade of all filter plants, a source of free and quality water to people from all income groups. “I will personally ensure availability of funds for continuity of this vital pro-poor project,” he vowed.

He made it clear that the government was also committed to achieving all targets of sustainable development goals, including solid waste management and cleanliness, adding that the AJK government had also constituted a cabinet committee to work out modalities for new potential projects under Rs500 billion special package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for AJK’s development.