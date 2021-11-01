Maryam faces criticism on twitter for sharing old video

LAHORE: PML-N Central Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Saturday once again faced criticism for tweeting a two-year-old video of a cricket encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Maryam Nawaz in her tweet shared a two-year-old video of a cricket encounter held in 2019 between Afghanistan and Pakistan at Leeds, England. One can witness a plane flying over the cricket ground carrying a banner “Justice for Balochistan” in the video tweeted by PMLN’s Central Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

At that time, it was claimed that India had carried out a planned campaign to malign Pakistan at international level and the banner “Justice to Balochistan” was displayed in the air with a plane.

Maryam Nawaz shared the video after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in a thrilling encounter Friday last. The victory was Pakistan’s third consecutive victory in the ongoing T-20 World Cup in Dubai.

As soon as Mariyum Nawaz tweeted the video, twitter users engaged in a debate as some started criticising her for lack of knowledge while some tweeted that PMLN had always supported Indian agenda and sharing this video Saturday was deliberate while many said why didn’t PMLN’s Central leader shared the video of a plane carrying a banner “India stop genocide & free Kashmir.”

Following the public reaction, Maryam Nawaz deleted her tweet. She wrote another tweet claiming that she deleted the earlier tweet because some known elements were misconstruing her tweet. In the new tweet, she said she stood for the rights of all those marginalised in her beloved Pakistan and will continue to do so.

“Balochistan is close to my heart. No amount of propaganda can change that. Justice for Balochistan,” she stated. It is pertinent to mention that Maryam Nawaz was also criticized on twitter Friday for calling Asif Ali as Muhammad Asif. In her that tweet, Maryam Nawaz said "Wow! Muhammad Asif!! What an exhibition of power hitting!! What an innings! Thank you for another glorious victory Team Pakistan."

The situation also gave an opportunity to Federal Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib to slam Maryam Nawaz as he tweeted that “There is no doubt that Modi has appointed Maryam Safdar as in-charge of anti-Pakistan propaganda.” The federal Minister said, in his tweet, that he has never seen a tweet from Maryam tagging Modi on justice for Kashmiris.