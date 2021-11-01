Hindko language scholar Haider Zaman Turk passes away

PESHAWAR: A known Hindko language writer, poet and research scholar, Raja Haider Zaman Turk, passed away in Abbottabad after a protracted illness.

He was 79.

The family sources said the septuagenarian literatus had been bed-ridden for quite some time due to the health complications stemming from old age and left this world on Saturday.

His funeral prayer was offered at his native village of Banda Phugwarian in the Abbottabad district and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

Literati and people from other walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was widely respected for immense contributions to the Hindko language, literature and culture during his literary career spanning over five decades.

He was considered the pioneer of the efforts launched in the Hazara region in the early 1970s for the promotion of the Hindko language and culture.

Late Haider Zaman specialized in Library Science subject and remained deputed in various parts of the Hazara Division during his service. It was during his service in the Higher Education Department that helped him with his research pursuits.

Haider Zaman set up Hindko Adabi Jirga, Abbottabad, a literary and cultural organization, in the 1980s to provide a platform to the writers and poets from the Hazara region.

He had to his credit a number of books and publications in the Hindko language. Some of these included “ Saudagar Ess Bazaar Da”, “Hindko Charbetay Dey Rang-o-Rang Nadarey”, “ Shama Tey Patang”, “Mashaal”, “Mubarak Safar-e-Hajj”, “Quran Fehmi” and “Tareekh-e-Turkaan-e-Kashmir-o-Hazara”.

Meanwhile, writers and poets condoled the death of the Hindko language scholar and paid him rich tributes for his services.

Chairman of Gandhara Hindko Board Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi termed the death of Haider Zaman sahib a great loss to the Hindko language.

“Haider Zaman sahib will always be remembered for the work he had done for the promotion of the Hindko language and literature,” said Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi who is a retired civil servant and has worked as chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh in the past.

Muhammad Ziauddin, a research scholar of Hindko language, writer and poet, paid glowing tributes to Haider Zaman sahib for his contributions to the Hindko language, literature and culture. “He pioneered the efforts launched in the Hazara Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Hindko language promotion and worked tirelessly towards that end. Haider Zaman sahib carried out research on the Hindko folklore, got published books and arranged functions to create awareness about the Hindko language and culture,” said Ziauddin while expressing grief over his death.

Ziauddin, who is general secretary of the Gandhara Hindko Board and chief of the executive committee of the Gandhara Hindko Academy, said the greatest achievement of late Haider Zaman sahib was translating the Holy Quran into Hindko language.

“Haider Zaman sahib translated the Holy Quran into Hindko language almost two decades ago which was well-received by the people. We have obtained his permission to republish the translation which will be done soon. We have already published his other Hindko language publications as these had gone out of print,” said Ziauddin, adding that the Gandhara Hindko Board had already published the versified Hindko translation of the Holy Quran rendered by late Abdul Ghafoor Malik of Salhad in Abbottabad district.

Gandhara Hindko Board Senior Vice-Chairman Dr Adnan Gul spoke highly of Haider Zaman sahib for his services to the Hindko language.

“He would make himself easily available for literary conferences, discussions, book launching ceremonies and other functions whenever invited by the Gandhara Hindko Board and Academy. He will remain unforgettable for his works and services,” he added.