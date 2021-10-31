Mercury down, prices up

Although it is a confusing time of the year when the city residents are frequently altering between pre-winter and summer clothes, however, it also indicates that winter is knocking. Citizens are counting down the days until the cold breeze starts blowing and looking for some info about their winter clothes.

The crowd is gradually increasing at places where winter-wear is on sale. The drop in the mercury level has pushed the prices of most warm clothes. Some people in the city are opting to buy winter attire beforehand as the meteorological forecast indicated a cold wave sweeping the city in the coming days.

Varieties of items are beginning to pile up in different parts of the city. People from every sphere of society are looking for winter clothes suited to their taste and means. Attractive winter attire, though expensive, is available at reputed shopping complexes like Ghaghar Plaza, Commercial Market, Ramzan Market, Rabi Plaza, Singapore Plaza, and Raja Bazaar.

Those with a bulkier pocket are exploring a wider collection to buy desired sweaters, cardigans, pullovers, or jackets. The average price stretches from Rs. 4000 to Rs. 5000. Some fashion houses also added winter items to their creative collection. A number of them have brought some designed shawls in cotton, acrylic, and khadi for both men and women.

Makeshift outlets along the roadside are more popular among the people of the low-income group. Footpaths at the Liaquat Road, Raja Bazaar, Saddar, Purana Qila, Iqbal Road, Asghar Mall, Saidpur Road, Commercial Market Satellite Town, Faizabad, and at many points of Murree Road area are seen crammed with people.

“We collect these winter items from different garment factories,” said Asad Ali, a hawker selling sweaters at a footpath near Shams Abad. “These are clothes with little flaws,” he added.

The price range is affordable at this place. Locally made items that look nice but cost less have attracted many people. “This is what my pocket permits to buy and the bright colours really match with the clothes I wear,” said Afreen Syed, a student buying shawls from a hawker close to Lal Haveli.

Shawls are on sale in Ramazan Market as well. It is a famous place for warm clothes at a bargain price. Shops here also sell clothes produced at different garment factories at a reasonable rate. Sweaters, jackets, mufflers, etc. are the main attraction here.

“Monkey caps and hand gloves will be available when the temperature falls further,” says Faruk Haider, a garment shop owner at Bhabra Bazaar. Tailors are also making brisk business. They get numerous orders of suits, coats, and blazers and charge a price not affordable for the poor. Quilts also are on sale on footpaths. Sellers predict that the prices of winter items may rise further in the next few days.