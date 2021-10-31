Poor man’s saga

According to the data revealed by the regional directorates of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Human rights in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta, 50 percent of suicides are committed due to poverty and economic hardships. There is no denying that poverty is a curse. The current crises are serving to exacerbate the situation.

Poverty affects everyone, from children to adults. For instance, children who should be be enrolled at schools and given free education, as the constitution guarantees, are unable to do so. Not only because they cannot afford the fees of the schools, but also because a vast majority of children from low-income families end up working in shops to help their parents make ends meet. Similarly, people supporting their families are also in a dire situation. They have to work long hours and multiple jobs. Sometimes, even that is not enough. Especially given the prevalent inflation and price hike, which are making matters so bad that some people turn to crimes. The government should help mitigate the situation and ensure that poverty alleviation programmes are implemented throughout the country to help everyone who is suffering.

Siraj Ahmed Abbasi

Islamabad