Take ties with US forward: ex-air chief

ISLAMABAD: Former air chief Sohail Amaan has called for pragmatically taking ties with the United States forward instead of resorting to bluster.

Speaking at a book launch hosted by the Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) Friday, he said that despite the growing cooperation between India and the US, a “constructive space” exists for Pakistan, which can be used to its advantage.

The book titled “Pakistan’s Security and the India-US Strategic Partnership: Nuclear Politics and Security Competition” has been authored by Dr. Syed Shahid Hussain Bukhari.

It evaluates India-US strategic partnership with reference to Pakistan’s security and concludes that a change in the balance of power in India’s favour through this partnership would be perilous for Pakistan’s security.

The former air chief urged Pakistani leaders to utilise the country’s strategic importance and diplomacy for intensifying engagement with the US. “Diplomacy is not about annoying anyone and picking up enmity with any country.

The US is still a superpower. We must realise and respect that. It is a tough time. … There is no need to boast about what has happened in Afghanistan,” he maintained. “No point in getting excited about it. In the national context, he emphasised the need for effective judiciary, strong military, sustainable economy and good human resource. Dr Bukhari gave an overview of the book and answered questions raised by the reviewers and audience. SVI President Dr Zafar Iqbal Cheema said the book was first of its kind by a Pakistani author.