Jordan allows Pakistan meat import

KARACHI: Jordan has approved three Pakistani establishments for exporting meat and its allied products to the country, which would open a new meat export market for the country, official said on Friday.
“Ministry of Commerce (MoC) is glad to inform that Jordan has notified three of Pakistan’s slaughterhouses for export for bovine, sheep, goat and camel meat to Jordan,” Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to Prime Minister on commerce and investment said at his Twitter handle.
The selected slaughterhouses include Tata Best Food Limited, Organic Meat Limited Company, and Tazij Meat and Food. Dawood urged exporters to “take advantage of the opportunities offered by this non-traditional market for meat and to seek other sectors like potato, mango, kinnows & onions to diversify exports from Pakistan".
