2 deaths, 27 COVID-19 cases reported

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another two lives from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi through the number of patients being tested positive from the region is continuously on the decline as only 27 new patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning here that the number of patients who tested positive in the last 24 hours is the lowest number of confirmed patients reported from the twin cities in a day in the last thirteen-and-a-half months. On September 16, 2020, 27 patients were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district and after that, the number of patients who tested positive in a day never went down to below 30.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the virus has so far claimed a total of 2,137 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district from where the total number of patients so far tested positive has reached 142,827. As many as 452 active cases of the disease were there from the twin cities on Friday.

After another death reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths claimed by the virus from the district reached 1,198 while only five patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 35,992 of which 34,660 patients had recovered.

On Friday, there were 134 active cases of the disease belonging to Rawalpindi of which 12 were undergoing treatment at both the healthcare facilities in the district while 122 were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed one more life from the federal capital taking the death toll to 939 while 22 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 106,835 of which 105,578 have so far recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 from the federal capital was 318 on Friday.