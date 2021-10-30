 
Saturday October 30, 2021
Nigerian held with cocaine

By Bureau report
October 30, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Narcotics Force recovered over one kilogram of cocaine from a Nigerian national on arrival at the Bacha Khan International Airport from Qatar on Friday.

An official said the authorities during the search recovered 76 capsules, stuffed with1.17kg cocaine, from the luggage of the passenger. The accused has been arrested and an investigation launched, said the official.