Dotani, Wazir tribes reconcile

WANA: An enmity lasting for more than a century between Dotani and Wazir tribes has been resolved in South Waziristan district. The enmity lasting for around 120 years had claimed several lives. A ceremony was held in this regard wherein Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Bashir Khan, and revenue officials were also present, besides the elders of various tribes of Waziristan region.
The participants decided to formally start demarcation of the area and to put an end to the enmity between the two tribes.
PESHAWAR: Two alleged terrorists were killed during an encounter in Mir Ali in North Waziristan district, officials...
PESHAWAR: The Anti-Narcotics Force recovered over one kilogram of cocaine from a Nigerian national on arrival at the...
PESHAWAR: Counter-Terrorism Department during an action foiled a major terrorism bid by arresting four members of the...
BARA: The Bara Siyasi Ittehad and elders of Shalobar tribe on Friday said they would not allow the government to...
PESHAWAR: The activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Friday staged protest against...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the KP government wanted to complete the Surizai Housing Scheme...