Dotani, Wazir tribes reconcile

WANA: An enmity lasting for more than a century between Dotani and Wazir tribes has been resolved in South Waziristan district. The enmity lasting for around 120 years had claimed several lives. A ceremony was held in this regard wherein Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Bashir Khan, and revenue officials were also present, besides the elders of various tribes of Waziristan region.

The participants decided to formally start demarcation of the area and to put an end to the enmity between the two tribes.