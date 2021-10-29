Kotri temple plundered

SUKKUR: Some miscreants stole precious items from Aghani Temple in Kotri, district Jamshoro, while the Hindus also accused the criminals of desecrating their gods.
Unidentified miscreants barged into the Aghani Temple in Kotri and took away precious items, including those made of gold. The protesting members of Hindu community said the miscreants not only took away precious items but also desecrated their gods. Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gyan Chand Essrani directed SSP Jamshoro to ensure quick arrest of the miscreants and recovery of precious articles.
BARA: Khyber police foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin and arrested two drug-peddlers in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber...
SUKKUR: The JUI-F took out a rally from Rohri to Sukkur against inflation and the incumbent PTI government.Addressing...
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police have gunned down a wanted criminal in Sukkur.The police, pursuing a gang of criminals...
SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Persons with Disabilities and Rehabilitation Department, Sadiq...
SUKKUR: A three-day international conference on “Climate Change and Traditional Agriculture Pattern in Pakistan:...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR Thursday visited Berenice Port of Egypt. Upon arrival, the ship was received by...