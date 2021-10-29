Kotri temple plundered

SUKKUR: Some miscreants stole precious items from Aghani Temple in Kotri, district Jamshoro, while the Hindus also accused the criminals of desecrating their gods.

Unidentified miscreants barged into the Aghani Temple in Kotri and took away precious items, including those made of gold. The protesting members of Hindu community said the miscreants not only took away precious items but also desecrated their gods. Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gyan Chand Essrani directed SSP Jamshoro to ensure quick arrest of the miscreants and recovery of precious articles.