Inflation woes

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference on October 18, said that inflation in Pakistan was less than that in neighbouring countries. The minister should keep in mind that the per capita income in referred countries is also much greater than in Pakistan.
In Pakistan, a number of people make Rs20,000 per year, which means an average of around Rs 660 per day. Despite this, the IMF is asking the government to impose more taxes. The prime minister’s vision of a welfare state calls for bringing justice ,equality, poverty alleviation in the country.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
In Pakistan and its neighbouring countries, religious extremism seems to be on the rise. As a result, hundreds of...
This refers to the news report, ‘Top three banks hold major chunk of federal, provincial deposits’ . The IMF has...
This refers to the letter ‘Help in harvest’ by Raja Shafaatullah. The government should substantially increase...
Appointing employees on contract in different government institutions and then refusing to regularise them for years...
Women are just as important as men for the building of a nation, but, unfortunately, our society fails to recognise...
Jinnah was clear that all citizens were equal before the law and entitled to basic fundamental rights, irrespective of...