Inflation woes

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference on October 18, said that inflation in Pakistan was less than that in neighbouring countries. The minister should keep in mind that the per capita income in referred countries is also much greater than in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, a number of people make Rs20,000 per year, which means an average of around Rs 660 per day. Despite this, the IMF is asking the government to impose more taxes. The prime minister’s vision of a welfare state calls for bringing justice ,equality, poverty alleviation in the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad