Friday October 29, 2021
Call to increase number of seats in colleges, varsities

October 29, 2021

LAHORE:Serving Schools and Colleges Association of Pakistan has appealed to the government to increase the number of seats in colleges and universities and to start double shift. In a statement, President Serving Schools and Colleges Association Riza-ur-Rahman demanded the government immediately impose education emergency and facilitate students.