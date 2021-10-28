One death, 34 new cases of COVID-19 from twin cities

Rawalpindi : As many as 34 new cases of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have been reported in a day from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district however the virus has claimed another life from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours after three days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that the total number of patients so far reported from the region reached 142,751 of which 2,134 had lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The death of another patient from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll from the district to 1,196 while 938 patients have so far died of the illness from the federal capital.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 28 patients have been tested positive from ICT. To date, a total of 106,777 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital of which 105,489 patients have recovered. The number of active cases in ICT was recorded as 350 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, only six new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 35,974 of which 34,635 have recovered.