Diplomats, businessmen stress re-evaluation of Pak-ASEAN trade ties

Islamabad : Senior diplomats from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and senior business leaders on Wednesday expressed the need to re-evaluate the economic and trade relations between ASEAN and Pakistan in order to further enhance mutual economic and trade potential, which will open new avenues for economic and trade cooperation between the two sides, says a press release.

Direct Air links to ASEAN countries and Pakistan in the near future, Bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Trade Dialogue and aggressive economic diplomacy, Business-to-Business and Government-to-Government Cooperation, elevation from the sectoral to full dialogue partner, strong multilateral linkages between Institutions could pave new avenues for economic and trade cooperation.

Senior diplomats and business leaders gave proposal during the round table dialogue jointly organized by Pakistan ASEAN, Business Forum and United Business Group (UBG) in Islamabad. Under the auspices of Pakistan ASEAN Business Forum, Chairman ASEAN Islamabad Committee and Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam M. Tugio participated in the forum as chief guest and former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Zafar Bakhtawari hosted the forum.

Director General Foreign Office Amir Ahmad Ahtuzai, President United Business Group Zubair Tufail, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Co-Chairman Pakistan ASEAN Friendship Association , Ahsan Bakhtawri, Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan Chakkrid Krachaiwong, Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tiean Phong, Charge’de Affairs of Malaysia to Pakistan Deddy Faisal Ahmed Saleh, Minister Counsellor of Myanmar San You Kyaw, Farmer Presidents ICCI Mohsin Khalid and Ahmed Waheed ,Senior Vuce President Lahore CCI Mian Rehman Aziz Chan , Senior Vice President , Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce Sadaf Asim Abbasi, Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry from Faisalabad Chamber and Noman Shamim were also present on the occasion.