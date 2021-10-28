FBR, KP Board of Revenue sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Board of Revenue and Estate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sharing data in a bid to broaden the narrowed tax base.

According to the FBR’s announcement made here on Wednesday, building further on its vision to improve efficiency and transparency in the tax collection system, and to promote digital integration, the Federal Board of Revenue has achieved another important milestone by signing an agreement (MoU) for data sharing with the Board of Revenue and Estate, Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, here at the FBR HQs.

Under this agreement, the two organizations will share specified digital data, including data about land/property ownership and agricultural income, which will help both organizations to improve their tax collection activities in their respective domains.

The agreement was signed by the Senior Member, Board of Revenue and Estate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zafar Shah, and Member IT, FBR, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Tunio, in a simple ceremony at the FBR, attended by Member (FATE) FBR, Chief (FATE)/Director Media FBR, Chief IT (BDT) and other officers of the two organizations. The agreement also seeks to develop integrated IT based platforms through which automated exchange of data will be possible in future.