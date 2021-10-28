Punjab CM orders free treatment of poet Shakir Shujabadi

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered free medical treatment Wednesday of revolutionary Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi. The chief minister took notice of the poor condition of the poet after a video went viral depicting the condition of the paralysed poet. On the orders of the chief minister, a medical board has been formed for the treatment of Shakir Shujabadi. The poet will be treated at the Nishtar Hospital, officials said.
