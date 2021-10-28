 
close
Thursday October 28, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Punjab CM orders free treatment of poet Shakir Shujabadi

By Our Correspondent
October 28, 2021
Punjab CM orders free treatment of poet Shakir Shujabadi

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered free medical treatment Wednesday of revolutionary Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi. The chief minister took notice of the poor condition of the poet after a video went viral depicting the condition of the paralysed poet. On the orders of the chief minister, a medical board has been formed for the treatment of Shakir Shujabadi. The poet will be treated at the Nishtar Hospital, officials said.