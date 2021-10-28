Don’t leave them behind

Child labour is a widespread problem in Pakistan. Despite the existence of many anti-child labour laws, this problem continues to ruin the lives of countless children. It also has negative effects on the development, growth, and progress of the country. Many children under the age of 18 are forced to work in shops, glass-blowing industries, workshops, sports’ goods manufacturing factories, leather tanneries, motorbike repair shops and other places. They receive minimal wages. This furthers the violation of the basic human right. How can Pakistan progress when there are so many children who work menial jobs and don't have any education? The government should take bold and decisive measures to end child labour and ensure that all children are educated. There should also be strict implementation of the existing laws.
Aneeq Khatri
Sialkot
