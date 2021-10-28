Another victory

This is to applaud the efforts of Babar Azam and the entire Pakistani cricket team for the back-to-back victories in the T20 World Cup matches. After the remarkable 10-wicket victory against India on October 24, Pakistan thumped New Zealand by five wickets on October 26. One cannot ignore the laudable efforts of fast bowler Haris Rauf who managed to take four wicket, only giving 22 runs in order to limit New Zealand to 134-8.

Asif, who scored 27 runs, and Malik ,who scored 26 runs to down New Zealand, helped the team win. We wish the whole team good luck for the upcoming matches.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat