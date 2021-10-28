 
close
Thursday October 28, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Cambridge hands back looted African sculpture

By AFP
October 28, 2021

Cambridge: A Cambridge University college will hand over to Nigeria an African bronze looted over a century ago, in the first return of its kind by a British institution.

The elaborately carved cockerel, known as "Okukor", was one of thousands of African artefacts taken from the continent during the colonial period. Students protested for it to be returned, prompting its eventual handover to Nigerian officials on Wednesday.