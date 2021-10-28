Cambridge hands back looted African sculpture

Cambridge: A Cambridge University college will hand over to Nigeria an African bronze looted over a century ago, in the first return of its kind by a British institution.
The elaborately carved cockerel, known as "Okukor", was one of thousands of African artefacts taken from the continent during the colonial period. Students protested for it to be returned, prompting its eventual handover to Nigerian officials on Wednesday.
Khartoum: Sudanese security forces launched sweeping arrests of anti-coup protesters on Wednesday, tightening the...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel advanced plans for building more than 3,000 illegal Jewish settler homes in the occupied West...
Washington: NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on...
Luxembourg: The EU’s top court on Wednesday ordered Poland to pay one million euros a day for not suspending a...
Washington: The United States on Wednesday announced its first passport with "X" for gender, a landmark step for...
New York: A powerful coastal storm left more than 600,000 homes without power in the northeastern United States on...