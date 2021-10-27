SSP Jacobabad ‘misusing’ authority

SUKKUR: The businessmen community of Jacobabad on Tuesday staged a sit-in against the arrest of Hindu General Panchayat, President Lal Chand Setlani, and his son Shiva Setlani.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jacobabad (CCIJ), and the business community staged a sit-in and blocked the road at Sarafa Chowk on the fifth day of their demonstration against the incident of humiliation and manhandling during the arrest of Lal Chand Setlani and his son by the Jacobabad Police eight days ago. The protesters also staged a token hunger strike and raised slogans against the police and SSP Jacobabad for registering false cases against the father and son duo. Speaking on the occasion, President of CCIJ Ahmed Ali Brohi charged the SSP Jacobabad with personal grudge against Setlani, who had complained against him during a meeting with the DIGP Larkana. Soon after the meeting, the SSP Jacobabad arrested Setlani and his son and booked them in a fake case, they alleged.
