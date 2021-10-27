Inflation, unemployment: Businessmen stage protest in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: A large number of business community and civil society members staged a protest against inflation, unemployment, hunger, lawlessness and bad governance in the country.

The protest was staged under the leadership of All Pakistan Traders Association (APTA) President Naeem Mir, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Shahid Ghafoor Piracha and President of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Ajmal Baloch here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, Ajmal Baloch said while the FBR was killing the business community, the inflation is now making survival difficult. A big gathering of the protesters carrying banners and placards blocked both sides of the Murree Road. A large contingent of police was present to control the situation. The Police high-ups tried their best to remove protesters from the road but in vain. Later, the participants of the rally which started from Shamsabad, reached Faizabad, where they staged a sit-in.

The leadership of the Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran, All Pakistan Marriage Halls Association, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Hotels and Restaurants Association, All Pakistan Furniture Dealers Association, Muttahida Naanbhais Welfare Association, Employees Association of Pakistan, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, All Pakistan Chicken Retailers Association, and several other business groups were present during the demonstration. They raised anti-government slogans and demanded immediate reduction in the POL prices. Addressing on the occasion, the leaders of the business community demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately resign. They said the dollar has gone up by Rs22.98 only in five months. Now the dollar is being sold at Rs174.27 in the open market, they added. They strongly denounced the policies of the PTI government.

President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Punjab, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said change is definitely coming in the shape of deteriorating conditions, adding sales tax is being collected on practically everything while the traders are being harassed under new schemes. The demands of traders should be resolved through dialogue, he said, adding the business community from all over the country is upset with the wrong policies of the government. The protest will continue till the demands are not accepted, he warned.

The angry protesters, while rejecting the PTI policies, said the government was destroying all businesses. The policies of the PTI government, have made it difficult for common citizens to lead a respectable life anymore, they said.