‘Hybrid’ system has failed, claims Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that the hybrid system had failed and the holding of general election was the only solution to the prevailing crises.

“The holding of fair and free general election in the country has become the demand as the people want power be transferred to genuine public representatives,” he told reporters outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

He said that local government elections were not a solution to the present scenario as there was economic and political instability.

Earlier, Amir Muqam appeared before the PHC in NAB case regarding assets beyond sources. Justice Rooh-ul- Amin Khan and Justice Lal Jan Khattak heard the case and the already granted pre-arrest bail was extended.

Amir Muqam said that he and PMLN leader Captain (retd) Safdar had been facing unfounded and bogus cases.

“No action was taken against the atta, sugar and medicines’ thieves while the opposition leaders are being targeted through bogus cases,” he added.

He added that his only fault was to work for the rights of 220 million people and loyalty towards party leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that the party supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif had served the country and put Pakistan on the track to progress through political and economic stability.

Amir Muqam maintained that the development process started by PMLN had been reversed by the ‘incompetent’ Imran Khan-led government, which had made life for people miserable. He said that Imran ‘Niazi’ had reneged on all his election promises and he breached the trust of the people.

Meanwhile, Amir Muqam chaired a meeting PMLN Lawyers Forum at the office of president Peshawar High Court Bar Association.

The meeting devised a strategy for demonstration and protest of PMLN Lawyers Forum against price- hike.

It was decided in the meeting that a procession would be taken out on October 30, 2021 from Peshawar High Court to Peshawar Press Club.