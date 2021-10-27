WAPDA lead points table in PPFL

RAWALPINDI: WAPDA are currently leading the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League’s (PPFL) points table with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) occupying the second and third positions, respectively.
WAPDA have so far secured 19 points from eight matches, winning six, losing one and drawing the eighth.
Both PAF (17 points) and KRL (16 points) also played nine matches each and are currently occupying second and third position, respectively.
PAF won five matches, drew two and lost two matches while KRL won four, drew four and lost one match. With 15 points Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) are currently at the fifth position.
Twelve teams from across the country are participating in the league. No play was possible due to wet conditions at the Municipal Stadium here Tuesday.
