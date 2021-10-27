Calf injury rules Ferguson out of World Cup

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE with a calf tear, it was announced minutes before his team’s opening game against Pakistan on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old injury prone bowler had played the Indian Premier League rescheduled matches and was with the squad and had bowled three overs in the warm-up match against Australia on October 20.

“Ferguson felt tightness in his right calf following training last night (Tuesday) and a subsequent MRI scan on game-day revealed a grade two tear which would require three to four weeks recovery,” a press release from New Zealand Cricket said.

“With the BlackCaps set to play five pool games over the next 13 days, coach Gary Stead said they had no option but to rule Ferguson out of the tournament.”