Get jabs to defeat corona, says Yasmin

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday urged people to get vaccinated to overcome corona pandemic.

The minister said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar himself inaugurated the Reach Every Door (RED) campaign. The minister said, "During this campaign, the government will vaccinate 15 million people at least. I appeal people to get vaccinated in Reach Every Door campaign. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is personally monitoring the campaign. The government is making the all-out effort to vaccinate maximum people. District Health Authorities shall work in close collaboration with the administration. More than 14,000 new centres have been set up. The chief minister has asked the elected representatives and social workers to come forward. We can avoid lockdowns by vaccination of the maximum population. We hope to return to normal life through this campaign. Without the support of people the government cannot overcome corona pandemic. The government is providing quality vaccine free of cost. Unvaccinated citizens must use this opportunity. In case of queries, people may contact 1033 for queries."

12,000 teams: Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmood has said that more than 12,000 teams in all districts will go door-to-door in every city and village to vaccinate people. He expressed these views while recording his message in connection the awareness campaign on COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister said during the campaign, vaccination facility will be provided to all those who have not yet been vaccinated. Vaccine facility will also be available for those who are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine, he said.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all public bodies including the provincial and district administrations to play an active role and ensure the success of the campaign through public awareness. The Punjab government has been taking revolutionary steps to protect against coronavirus from day one, he said.

The provincial minister said that all efforts to eradicate epidemics like COVID-19 and Dengue could be fruitful only if the general public also showed responsibility. He said that in view of the severity and nature of coronavirus, vaccination has now become a national duty.

132 new corona cases: Around 132 new corona cases were reported in Punjab, including 54 cases from Lahore during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch said that so far, the total number of coronavirus cases touched 439,317, while 418,724 patients recovered in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,698 to date. He added that in last 24 hours, two deaths were recorded across Punjab which has pushed total corona-related death toll to 12,895. He informed that during the last 24 hours, around 13,420 tests were conducted and a total of 7,841,099 tests altogether.

522 dengue cases: Another 522 cases of dengue were reported in Punjab, out of which, 408 cases from the provincial capital during the last 24 hours. Around 467,444 indoor and 100,044 outdoor locations were checked in Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 1,010 locations. In Lahore, 58,015 indoor and 9,355 outdoor places were checked and 763 positive containers were destroyed, he added.