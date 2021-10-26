Not the same

These days, Pakistan is grappling with a myriad of domestic challenges, ranging from high inflation, economic meltdown, abject poverty, grave unemployment to child labour and an increase in violence against women. There seems to be no relief from any quarters in the near future. The soaring prices of basic necessities such as flour is pushing people to extreme measures, such as crimes and suicide.

A number of parents have been compelled to take their children out of schools -- some of these children are then pushed into jobs to cover expenses for the family. It seems that the prime minister is unbothered by all this. People look for the Imran Khan who used to say that he could rectify the ailing economy of the country. That Imran Khan was different from the one at the helm of affairs today, because he was committed to strengthening the country infested with a number of problems. The one we see today is indifferent to the woes of the people who voted for him.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob