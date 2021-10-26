No more secrets
This refers to the news report ‘US, Pakistan nearing agreement on use of airspace for Afghanistan operations: report’ (October 23). Pakistan is at a tricky juncture at this point vis-a-vis Afghanistan. One mistake from the past that should not be repeated is keeping Pakistanis in the dark and signing agreements with the US ‘in-secret’ because of ‘national security’. If the US media becomes the source for Pakistanis to know what is happening between their government and the US, there will be great distrust for the government. There should be a parliamentary session on this issue so that this time people know what is going on. Issues related to national security are important for everyone.
Anas A Khan
Emonton, Canada
This concerns the news story, 'Unesco launches report on media development indicators' . It has been pointed out that...
Against his pre-election commitment that when in power he would get rid of the IMF, Imran Khan, since assuming power,...
In the global index of 2021 put out by the World Justice Project, Pakistan fared poorly, with only Afghanistan...
These days, Pakistan is grappling with a myriad of domestic challenges, ranging from high inflation, economic...
This refers to the article ‘Veritable arms of imperialism’ by Raoof Hasan. The tactics of imperialists to...
This is to thank Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, and the whole of the Pakistani cricket team for bringing...