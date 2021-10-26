No more secrets

This refers to the news report ‘US, Pakistan nearing agreement on use of airspace for Afghanistan operations: report’ (October 23). Pakistan is at a tricky juncture at this point vis-a-vis Afghanistan. One mistake from the past that should not be repeated is keeping Pakistanis in the dark and signing agreements with the US ‘in-secret’ because of ‘national security’. If the US media becomes the source for Pakistanis to know what is happening between their government and the US, there will be great distrust for the government. There should be a parliamentary session on this issue so that this time people know what is going on. Issues related to national security are important for everyone.

Anas A Khan

Emonton, Canada