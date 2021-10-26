Pakistan ‘seeking impetus for ties’ with Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is “seeking impetus for its bilateral relations” with Bangladesh and in this regard is eager for a visit by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Pakistan.

An invitation has already been extended to her, which she has accepted, and there are hopes now according to government sources in Dhaka, as there have been deliberations on the invite.

“The leaders of Bangladesh and Pakistan are committed to boosting ties, including through high-level visits. The two sides have agreed to further promote bilateral relations between the two countries,” said the Foreign Office.

On Monday, Pakistan’s High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on Sheikh Hasina, making it his second meeting since he was posted to Dhaka “The meeting which lasted for 45 minutes was held in a very cordial atmosphere.

The high commissioner thanked the prime minister for her support in implementing his diplomatic mandate in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Hasina reciprocated her good wishes for the leadership and people of Pakistan,” said the Foreign Office.

Siddiqui has worked hard to improve relations with Bangladesh, which had deteriorated in the past. On Monday, the meeting saw Sheikh Hasina accepting and thanking the High Commissioner for a photo album of her father, the late Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to Pakistan in 1974 to attend the OIC Summit; videos of his engagements in Pakistan during the summit; a photograph of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s portrait in Lahore Museum, as well as Bangla version of a coffee table book “Alla’ma bil Qalam” containing calligraphic-art rendered by Pakistani artists.