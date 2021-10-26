Inflation breaks 70-year record in last three years: report

KARACHI: Inflation in Pakistan has broken a 70-year record in the last three years, with food prices doubling, while the prices of ghee, oil, sugar, flour and poultry have reached historic levels.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FSP), from October 2018 to October 2021, electricity rates have increased by 57pc from Rs 4.06 per unit to at least Rs 6.38 per unit.

By the first quarter of October, the price of 11.67 kg cylinder of LPG had gone up by 51 per cent from Rs 1,536 to Rs 2,322. Similarly, the price of petrol had gone up by 49 per cent in three years and Rs. The price of petrol has gone up from Rs 93.80 per liter to Rs 138.73 per liter.

The highest increase in prices of food items was in the prices of edible ghee and oil. The price of ghee increased by 108% to Rs. 356 per kg. It’s done.

The price of sugar increased by 83% in 3 years and the price of sugar sold at Rs. 54 per kg exceeded Rs. 100. Prices of pulses increased by 60 to 76 per cent, mash pulses by Rs 243, peanuts by Rs 162, lentils by Rs 180 per kg and gram pulses by 23 per cent to Rs 145 per kg. Came on

The price of 20 kg bag of flour has gone up by 52% to Rs. 1196 in 3 years. The price of flour has gone up by Rs. 20 per kg. The price of chicken remained at Rs 252 per kg from October 2018 to October 2021, however, chicken meat is being sold at Rs 400 per kg in the markets.

According to official records, the price of beef has gone up by 48% to Rs 560 per kg in three years. However, beef is being sold at Rs 650 per kg in the markets. The price of goat meat has gone up by 43% in three years. 1133 per kg.

In three years, open milk has risen by 32% to Rs. 112 per liter, while in Karachi, open milk is being sold at Rs. 130 per liter and an additional Rs. 30 is being prepared.

During the last three years, the price of rice has gone up by an average of 30 per cent, plain double bread has gone up by 44 per cent and a 190 gram packet of tea leaves has gone up by 27 per cent to Rs 248. During this period, chicken eggs also increased by 47% to Rs 170 per dozen.