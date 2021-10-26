‘Action being taken against illegal housing schemes’

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has made relevant laws to encourage construction sector; this was stated by Director General LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar while talking to a delegation of Housing Societies Association here on Monday.

The delegation apprised Director General LDA of the difficulties facing by private housing schemes. The delegation also shared their views on the new master plan.

DG LDA said that the LDA was taking necessary steps to encourage the construction sector to meet the housing needs of the common man. “Laws have been passed to protect valuable agricultural land while the rules for private housing schemes are being improved and legal action is being taken against illegal housing schemes,” he claimed.

He assured the delegation that their issues would be resolved on priority basis and a separate facility desk would also be set up at One Window Cell. DG LDA informed the delegation that lists of all illegal and approved private housing schemes were available on LDA’s official website. The delegation of Housing Societies Association included Sh Amjad Manzoor, Amir Hussain Fida, Usman Anwar, Yasir Sharif Qazi, Malik Ejaz and M Usman Bhatti.