Tuesday October 26, 2021
World

US warns Iran

By  AFP
October 26, 2021

Washington: The US pointman on Iran renewed warnings on Monday of unspecified action if the clerical state does not reverse nuclear steps, but said President Joe Biden’s administration would always prefer diplomacy. Rob Malley said after a weeklong trip that both European and Gulf Arab nations backed a peaceful solution on ending Iran’s nuclear programme.

