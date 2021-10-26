PTA holds workshop

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday organised a workshop on digital transformation agenda in Pakistan, a statement said.
PTA organized the workshop in collaboration with Global System for Mobile Communications
Association (GSMA) with an aim to explore the benefits of digital identity to consumers and businesses.
PTA senior officers, representatives of all mobile operators and Infobip (a global cloud communications platform) also attended the workshop.
GSMA and Infobip speakers presented the key requirements and functionalities of mobile Identity with focus on use cases and improved security measures to safeguard customer data.
Sessions at the workshop were succeeded by a round of open dialogue among the participants where it was agreed that mobile industry has a leading role to play in digital identity, and commercial opportunities for operators.
The mobile operators have a collective responsibility to ensure consumer trust that is vital for continued growth of the digital economy, they said. It was also informed that the consultation process would continue in the form of a working group that would include representation from more stakeholders in the mobile identity process. PTA extends its supports to introduction of consumer-centric innovative solutions like mobile identity to achieve the digital Pakistan vision.
