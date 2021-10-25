Upper Kaghan Valley receives heavy snowfall

MANSEHRA: The police restricted the entry of tourists and passenger vehicles to Gilgit-Baltistan via Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road after the upper parts of Kaghan valley received heavy snowfall.

The snowfall, which started last night, continued intermittently throughout the day on Sunday, blocking the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to traffic near the Babusar Top. The continuous snowfall also turned the weather cold in the upper parts of Hazara division.

“We have packed up our two police posts in the Ghatidas and Basal areas in the Kaghan valley with the start of snowfall and restricted the entry of tourists and passengers beyond Naran to ensure their safety,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters. He said that sudden

landslides could possibly trigger the blockade of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.

The official added the police had restricted the entry of vehicles beyond Naran to ensure the safety of passengers en route to Gilgit-Baltistan. He said two police posts established for the security of the tourists and passengers en route to Gilgit-Baltistan at Battakundi and Barawai were still working as usual.

“These two posts would also be wrapped up with the migration of locals from Battakundi, Barawai and adjoining areas to the summer destinations in lower parts of the country,” he added. Meanwhile, Mansehra and Torghar districts received heavy snowfall on Sunday. The rain which started in the early morning continued the entire day intermittently.