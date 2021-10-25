Upper Kaghan valley receives heavy snowfall

MANSEHRA: The police restricted the entry of tourists and passenger vehicles to Gilgit-Baltistan via Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road after the upper parts of Kaghan valley received heavy snowfall.

The snowfall, which started last night, continued intermittently throughout the day on Sunday, blocking the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to traffic near the Babusar Top.

The continuous snowfall also turned the weather cold in the upper parts of Hazara division.

“We have packed up our two police posts in the Ghatidas and Basal areas in the Kaghan valley with the start of snowfall and restricted the entry of tourists and passengers beyond Naran to ensure their safety,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters.

He said that sudden landslides could possibly trigger the blockade of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.

The official added the police had restricted the entry of vehicles beyond Naran to ensure the safety of passengers en route to Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said two police posts established for the security of the tourists and passengers en route to Gilgit-Baltistan at Battakundi and Barawai were still working as usual.

“These two posts would also be wrapped up with the migration of locals from Battakundi, Barawai and adjoining areas to the summer destinations in lower parts of the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mansehra and Torghar districts received heavy snowfall on Sunday.

In another development, the first rain of the winter season that lashed different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital, on Sunday brought down the temperature.

Rain-wind-thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Bannu and Mardan divisions while clouds hovered over the sky.

According to Meteorological Department, Takht Bhai received the highest amount of rain 34 millimeter, Timergara, Kakul and Malam Jabba (each) 09, Bannu, Cherat and

Buner 08, Saidu Sharif 06, Balakot and Parachinar 04, Peshawar (City 01, Airport 02) and Pattan 01 millimeter.

Isolated heavy rainfall with strong gusty wind & hailstorm is also expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts.

Ashrafuddin Pirzada adds from Landikotal: Hailing and heavy downpour changed the weather and heralded the winter season in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Sunday.

The weather changed in Landikotal after clouds spread all around followed by heavy rain and hailstorm.

It also caused flash floods that swept away several vehicles in various areas of Landikotal.

Meanwhile, hails covered the plain areas and snow blanketed hills in the area. Residents in Tirah told The News by phone that hills in their valley received the first snowfall of this winter.

Aleem Afridi of Tirah said that almost 10 inches of snow had been recorded on the plain areas of Tirah valley.

The Pak-Afghan Highway remained closed for three hours due to flash floods as the 47km route does not have bridges.

The residents and political leaders of the area have demanded the National Highway Authority and National Logistics Cell to construct small bridges on the road to avoid mishaps usually caused by floods.