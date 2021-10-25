NCA invites applications for admissions

LAHORE: The applications for admission to National College of Arts, Lahore and Rawalpindi have been invited from the candidates on separate prescribed online forms.

The applications have been invited against reserved seats for domiciled quota, open merit, Self-Support Scheme (All Pakistan Basis) for the province of Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The last date to apply is November 10, 2021. Details are available on NCA and NTS websites.