 
close
Monday October 25, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Picasso masterpieces fetch $108.9m

AFP
October 25, 2021
Picasso masterpieces fetch $108.9m

Las Vegas: Eleven masterpieces by Pablo Picasso fetched $108.9 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Las Vegas on Saturday. The works went under the hammer at the Bellagio hotel and casino, known for its extensive art collection, ahead of what would have been the Spanish painter’s 140th birthday.

More From World
More From Latest