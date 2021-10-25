Picasso masterpieces fetch $108.9m

Las Vegas: Eleven masterpieces by Pablo Picasso fetched $108.9 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Las Vegas on Saturday. The works went under the hammer at the Bellagio hotel and casino, known for its extensive art collection, ahead of what would have been the Spanish painter’s 140th birthday.
Taipei: A strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan on Sunday, with residents reporting violent shaking in the...
Bangkok: An activist who rose to prominence during Myanmar’s 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight...
Bogota: Colombia’s most-wanted drug trafficker "Otoniel" has been captured, officials said on Saturday, a major...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday urged governments to stop returning migrants to countries like Libya where they...
Montreal: The Canadian coast guard has evacuated 16 people from a burning container ship that is expelling toxic gas...
Rome: Early elections in Italy would be "irresponsible," former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Sunday,...