PM arrives in Saudi Arabia on three-day visit

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit, from October 23 to 25, where he is set to attend the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh.

The prime minister arrived in Madina, where he was received by Deputy Governor of Madinah Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, who gave the delegation a warm reception, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Later, the prime minister visited the Roza-e-Rasool, where he offered his prayers and respects.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation to the kingdom, including the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet.

"At the MGI Summit, the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change. The prime minister will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address environmental challenges," read the statement.

"The MGI Summit is being held at the initiative of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East region," the statement said further.

The "Green Saudi Arabia" and "Green Middle East" initiatives were launched by the crown prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

PM Imran Khan welcomed these two initiatives and offered to share experiences and lessons from Pakistan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” and the “10 billion Tree Tsunami” projects.

The Foreign Office confirmed that PM Imran Khan will hold bilateral meetings with the Saudi leadership on enhancing trade, economic relations between the two countries and creating more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce.

"The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," said the Foreign Office.

The prime minister will partake in an interactive session in which he will invite investment into Pakistan. The session will be held with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support, the statement said.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing towards the progress and prosperity of both countries, it added.

"The relationship is marked by frequent high-level visits, close cooperation in all fields, and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, including at the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir," it said further.

"The visit of the prime minister will carry forward the positive momentum of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia," according to the statement.