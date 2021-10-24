20 govt depts to participate in Dubai Expo: Aslam

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that 20 departments, including industry and commerce, energy, agriculture, communication and works and livestock, will participate in Dubai Expo at different times.

Through this important event, the soft image of the country and investment opportunities in Punjab will be highlighted. Punjab government is sending 25 talented youths registered as startups to Dubai Expo at its own expense and these talented youths will share their ideas at Dubai Expo, said Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing a press conference at the DGPR office here on Saturday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Hasaan Khawar, Industry and Commerce Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade CEO Dr Erfa Iqbal and DGPR Saman Rai were also present.

The minister for industries and commerce said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate the special investor portal "Punjab ease" prepared by PBIT at Dubai Expo. Seminar, panel discussion, business forum, international business conference and other events will be organised at Dubai Expo. This event will be made fruitful with regard to bringing new investment to Punjab, he added.

He said that support was being provided to export-oriented SMEs. Investor-friendly policies according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are giving positive results. Investment of billions of rupees has come in the special economic zones and industrial estates of Punjab. He said the Punjab government was taken concrete steps to facilitate businesses and investors.

Responding to question from reporters, the provincial minister said that the rise in the prices of petroleum products around the world had also affected Pakistan. The government benefitted the farmers to the tune of 1100 billion by increasing the support price of wheat. The government is also launching a targeted subsidy programme for the benefit of the common man. The price of a 20KG bag of flour in Punjab is Rs1,100 while in Sindh it is Rs1,600, he said. The price of sugar is decreasing in Punjab due to the arrival of imported sugar. He said that Punjab played the role of big brother by purchasing wheat and meeting the needs of Islamabad and other provinces. The Sindh government should realise its responsibility instead of throwing the rubble of inflation on the federal government as price control is the responsibility of the provincial governments.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab government was fully participating in Dubai Expo first time due to the efforts of the chief minister.