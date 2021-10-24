2 COVID-19 deaths from Pindi, 54 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has been on a continuous decline for the last two weeks though the virus is still claiming a significant number of lives from the region.

In the last two weeks, 796 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities at an average of 57 cases per day whereas another 25 patients lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that 54 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while two more patients have died of the illness from Rawalpindi that has taken death toll from the twin cities to 2,133.

To date, a total of 142,596 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 139,801 patients have recovered. On Saturday, there were a total of 662 active cases of the disease from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

According to details, another 40 patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT after which the total number of patients confirmed positive from the federal capital has jumped to 106655 of which 105,239 patients have so far recovered.

The virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last two days though as many as 938 patients from the federal capital had already died of COVID-19. After the addition of eight active cases to the existing pool, the number of active cases from the federal capital has jumped to 478 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the death of two more COVID-19 patients from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours took the death toll from the district to 1,195 while 14 new patients were tested positive taking tally from the district to 35,941 of which 34,562 had recovered.

On Saturday, there were 184 active cases of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi of which 23 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 161 were in isolation at their homes.