Sunday October 24, 2021
Distant dreams

October 24, 2021

In every country, the economy and the wellbeing of the people takes precedence. Governments are responsible for meeting people’s needs. All policies are designed around national and social values of society.

One feels that with the current state of the economy, ordinary people will never be the government’s priority. Come what may, a people’s economy seems like a distant dream for Pakistan.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

