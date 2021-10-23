Symposium on advanced materials concludes on high note

Islamabad : The 17th International Symposium on Advanced Materials (ISAM- 2021) organised by the Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum in collaboration with the Institute of Space Technology concluded here on Friday.

This biennial event was inaugurated on the 18th of October, 2021 at the National Centre for Physics (NCP). Eminent Scientists, Engineers, and Researchers from all over the world presented their 300 papers and discussed and shared their findings. Apart from this, an industrial exhibition has also been arranged in which leading manufacturers/vendors participated.

Addressing at the concluding ceremony, chief guest Parliamentary Secretary for Education & Professional Training Wajiha Qamar said, “The stunning development in the world of materials, indicate clearly the future directions of Science & Technology. The nations that are abreast with these challenges will surely be benefiting from the future outcome while the others will simply be left out”.

She added, “The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is well aware of this inequality and non-level playing field, especially within Pakistan. The digital divide has grown due to the coronavirus outbreak of 2019 and the field of education faced immense challenges to evolve and adapt. “Which is why our main focus has been on ‘education for all’ as a part of the UN sustainable development goals, Pakistan’s Single National Curriculum will ensure that no child is left behind and all have the ability to contribute to stem fields.”

She also pointed out, “To provide direction, support and an enabling environment to the public and private sectors to implement training for skills development in order to enhance the social and economic profile of the people of Pakistan, the ministry has also started National Vocational & Technical Training Commission, which introduces a blended learning format. NAVTTC is effectively implementing Prime Minister’s programme “ Skills for All” strategy as a catalyst for TVET Sector Development in Pakistan, under which technical training is imparted to unskilled youth across the country, besides taking several steps to improve the TVET landscape in Pakistan”.