Three more die of Covid-19, 69 cases reported in Pindi

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 1,193 while no death due to COVID-19 has been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory from where a total of 938 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that as many as 69 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region in the last 24 hours taking tally to 142,542 of which 2131 patients have died of COVID-19 from the twin cities.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ that as many as 44 patients have been tested positive against 3,419 tests run in the federal capital at a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as 1.8 per cent in the Rawalpindi district where 28 patients were tested positive against 1,551 tests. As many as 44 new patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 106,615 of which 105,207 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has been recorded as 470 on Friday. From Rawalpindi district, another 25 patients have been confirmed positive for the disease in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 35,927 of which 34,552 patients have recovered from the illness.

There were a total of 182 active cases of the illness from Rawalpindi of which 22 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 160 were in home isolation on Friday.