Another death due to dengue fever in twin cities

Islamabad: As many as 200 new patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking tally to 3,737 while another confirmed patient of the infection from the federal capital has lost life in the last 24 hours after which the death toll due to dengue fever has reached 10.
It is important that all the 10 deaths so far reported this year due to dengue fever were from Islamabad Capital Territory from where 174 patients were registered in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 2,603 patients have been confirmed positive for the infection from Islamabad.
According to details, the patient died of dengue fever in the last 24 hours was a resident of Sector G-7, Islamabad. It is worth mentioning that to date, two patients died of dengue fever from Sector G-7, one from Sector G-12 while seven from rural areas of the federal capital.
Out of 2,603 patients so far registered from the federal capital, 1589 were reported from rural areas and 1,014 from urban areas of Islamabad. On the other hand, 26 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 1134 of which around 480 were reported from cantonment areas of the district while 233 patients were residents of Potohar Town and 166 were from RawalTown.
